Sonu Nigam Celebrates 51st Birthday With Anup Jalota, Javed Akhtar, Anu Malik & Others; Watch Video

Music maestro Sonu Nigam turns 51 years old on Tuesday, July 30. He celebrated the occasion with friends from the music fraternity in Mumbai. A video of the event was shared by Anup Jalota on his social media. In the clip, versatile singer Sonu Nigam is seen having a special celebration with Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Anup Jalota, Anu Malik, Salim Merchant, Shaan, Talat Aziz, and Papon.

Donning a white shirt, he is shown cutting the cake and posing for the camera. The video captioned as, "@sonunigamofficial had a special screening of a documentary ‘ Symphony of Fate’ on his birthday with his close friends and fans in Andheri. And then the birthday cake was cut and since it was @anupjalotaonline ‘s birthday too there were two cakes."

Sonu is known for his songs from the 90s and is a recipient of Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award. The singer has predominantly in Hindi and Kannada language films but has also sung in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Malayalam, Nepali, Tulu, Chhattisgarhi, Meitei and other Indian languages.

He sang for the first time in the film 1993 film Aaja Meri Jaan song O Aasman Wale. Sonu is known for his best tracks in films like Muqabla, Shabnam, Kasam Teri Kasam, Aag, Hulchul, Aazmayish, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Papa Kahte Hain, Barsaat, Jeet, Hero NO.1, Aur Pyar Ho Gaya, Dulhe Raja, Soldier, Sooryavansham, among others.

He got recognition and success for his songs in films 3 Idiots, Main Hoon Na, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Saathiya, Dil Chahta Hai, Krrish, Om Shanti Om and more. The notable singer has now stunned fans with his magical voice for Junaid Khan's Maharaj with the devotional song Achutham Keshavam.