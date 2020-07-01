Soni Razdan finds a snake in her swimming pool

Mumbai: Veteran actress Soni Razdan on Wednesday posted a video that shows a snake in her swimming pool.
"We had a guest in our swimming pool today. Wanted to drink water at first and then went in for a dip. Well. We let it go into the bushes afterwards. #snakeinthewater," Soni captioned the video.
Actress Neetu Kapoor was shocked to see the video.
She commented: "That's scary."
Responding to Neetu's comment, Soni wrote: "First time I have ever seen a snake here in nine years."
