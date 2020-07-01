Siddhant Chaturvedi calls himself a 'bomb' as he sets internet on fire with shirtless pic

Mumbai: In a new Instagram picture, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi flaunts washboard abs. Describing his shirtless look, he calls himself a "bomb".

Siddhant, who rose to fame with his performance as MC Sher in "Gully Boy", captioned the black-and-white picture stating: "Tera Lockdown. Mera Countdown. Ye Jab Khulega. Main Phatega. #TeraBhaiBombHai (Your lockdown, my countdown. When it will open, I will explode. #TeraBhaiBombHai (your brother is a bomb)."

The image currently has 222k likes on the photo-sharing website.

Looking at Siddhant's picture, actor Suniel Shetty commented: "Kya baaaat".