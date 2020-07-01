Siddhant Chaturvedi calls himself a 'bomb' as he sets internet on fire with shirtless pic

Mumbai: In a new Instagram picture, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi flaunts washboard abs. Describing his shirtless look, he calls himself a "bomb".
Siddhant, who rose to fame with his performance as MC Sher in "Gully Boy", captioned the black-and-white picture stating: "Tera Lockdown. Mera Countdown. Ye Jab Khulega. Main Phatega. #TeraBhaiBombHai (Your lockdown, my countdown. When it will open, I will explode. #TeraBhaiBombHai (your brother is a bomb)."
The image currently has 222k likes on the photo-sharing website.
Looking at Siddhant's picture, actor Suniel Shetty commented: "Kya baaaat".
Speaking about his work, Siddhant will soon be seen in Yash Raj Films' "Bunty Aur Babli 2" and Karan Johar's untitled film.
"Bunty Aur Babli 2" also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2005 hit "Bunty Aur Babli", which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.
He will also share screen space with actress Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey in Shakun Batra's next.
The actor had spoken about his upcoming slate of work to IANS.
"I am very excited. I am very excited to present 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and I am excited for people to watch it. I think after this pandemic everything will be all right with this film, which is a family entertainer," Siddhant told.
