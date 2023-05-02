 Song Hye Kyo’s Met Gala 2023 look derives mixed reaction
While many praised Song Hye Kyo for her beauty, some felt her hair and makeup did not do justice to her striking features.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
article-image

The Glory actress Song Hye Kyo made her debut at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1st, and the internet is buzzing with mixed reviews. The event's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty," honoured the late designer, and Song Hye Kyo's dress was a tribute to the occasion.

She wore a Fendi dress that complemented her skin tone and featured her take on the trending "Hime Cut" hairstyle.

As a major figure in the Korean entertainment industry, Song Hye Kyo is also known for her fashion sense. She is a well-known fashion icon who has taken the acting and fashion worlds by storm.

article-image

Song Hye Kyo shared a clip with Fendi

The 41-year-old actress made waves at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards after winning the Best Actress award for her role in the latest drama, The Glory.

Song Hye-Kyo shared a video of herself at the event on Instagram with the caption, "Met Gala 2023 with Fendi" followed by a yellow heart. She also posed with BLACKPINK's Jisoo and South Korean supermodel Sora Choi at the event.

Netizens divided over her look

Despite her stunning appearance, netizens had mixed reactions to the actress's debut. While many praised Song Hye Kyo for her beauty, some felt her hair and makeup did not do justice to her striking features.

Song Hye Kyo's debut at the Met Gala 2023 showcased her unique style and fashion sense, leaving fans and critics alike divided. However, her appearance has undoubtedly made a statement and cemented her status as a true fashion icon in the Korean entertainment industry

article-image

