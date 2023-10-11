Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Israel-Hamas Conflict: 'Violence & Death Doesn't Lead To Anything'

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor on Wednesday reshared supermodel and television personality Gigi Hadid's post on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas on Instagram and said that 'violence and death doesn’t lead to anything'.

Recently, Gigi Hadid condemned the Hamas attacks on Israel and penned a note calling it an 'unjustifiable tragedy.' Gigi, who is a half-Palestinian model, said she has hopes and dreams for Palestinians but terrorising and taking innocent lives does not align with the ‘Free Palestine’ movement.

Sonam reshared Gigi's post on her Instagram story, however, she did not write anything with it. In another story, the 'Neerja' actress wrote violence destroys 'humanity'.

"Violence and death doesn't lead to anything. It just destroys any humanity that exists in us," Sonam wrote.

She further added, "Mahatma Gandhi Non-violence is a weapon of the strong. Non-violence and truth are inseparable and presuppose one another. We may never be strong enough to be entirely nonviolent in thought, word and deed. But we must keep nonviolence as our goal and make strong progress towards it."

Israel-Hamas conflict

Meanwhile, the Israel and Hamas war entered its fifth day and the toll from the rocket and ambush attacks by the terror outfit in Israel mounted to over 1,000, with more than 2,800 injured and 50 confirmed missing or taken hostage.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country combined with a ground assault on civilians. A number of terrorists belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip and took over several Israeli towns.

Several horrific photos and videos from the war-torn country have been doing the rounds on the internet.

