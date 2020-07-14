Sonam Kapoor flies off to London amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is currently in London. In a string of pictures that Sonam has posted on Instagram Stories, we can see her aboard a flight, wearing a mask. Her husband, Anand Ahuja is next to her.

Her recent Instagram posts reveal that she is in London. Sharing a view of London from the plane, Sonam wrote: "London I am back. So beautiful."

Earlier, Sonam had spent three months of lockdown in Delhi at her in-laws' residence. She flew to Mumbai to be with her parents and siblings ahead of her birthday on June 9.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in "The Zoya Factor", which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film , which is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.