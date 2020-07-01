Sonam Kapoor slams Instagram after it refuses to take down 'death threat'

In a response to social media abuse amid the 'outsider versus insider' debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had restricted her comments section on Instagram. Sonam, who comes from a family of Bollywood producers and actors, has been sharing screenshots of the expletives-laden messages, directed towards her, veteran actor father Anil Kapoor, producer sister Rhea, among others in the next of her kin.

On Sunday, the 'Zoya Factor' actress shared a screenshot of an alleged 'death threat' her sister Rhea had reported to Instagram and revealed that they refused to take it down. Lashing out at the photo-sharing app, she wrote, "Instagram, seriously?? Now let's have a look at the comment. This has happened multiple times,"

" Of course, I will block this individual but are you doing your part go keep this 'community' safe? Tap to see the comment."

"Instagram doesn't think death threat is a violation. Or their India team can't read Hindi," she added.