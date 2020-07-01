Sonam Kapoor slams Instagram after it refuses to take down 'death threat'

In a response to social media abuse amid the 'outsider versus insider' debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had restricted her comments section on Instagram. Sonam, who comes from a family of Bollywood producers and actors, has been sharing screenshots of the expletives-laden messages, directed towards her, veteran actor father Anil Kapoor, producer sister Rhea, among others in the next of her kin.
On Sunday, the 'Zoya Factor' actress shared a screenshot of an alleged 'death threat' her sister Rhea had reported to Instagram and revealed that they refused to take it down. Lashing out at the photo-sharing app, she wrote, "Instagram, seriously?? Now let's have a look at the comment. This has happened multiple times,"
" Of course, I will block this individual but are you doing your part go keep this 'community' safe? Tap to see the comment."
"Instagram doesn't think death threat is a violation. Or their India team can't read Hindi," she added.
Sharing the screenshot of the 'death threat', she wrote, "Just Charming, of course. I'm happy to block most unnecessarily hateful people without giving it a thought but what pisses me off is a death threat isn't against your 'community guidelines', Instagram?"
Earlier, Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to share the screenshot of hateful comments and wrote, "This is some of comments coming my way. All the media and all the people who've encouraged this sort of behaviour and instigated it. This is on you. People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others."
"I encourage you guys to see my comment section. And I'm sure you don't hope that the same comes your way. I hope your parents don't have to see this sort of stuff."
The actor and her team are reporting these comments to the authorities, she added.
