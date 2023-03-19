Sonali Kulkarni apologises for 'women are lazy' statement: 'My intention was not to hurt, learned a lot from this incident'

Sonali Kulkarni | Instagram

Popular actress Sonali Kulkarni has issued an official statement and apologised for her 'women are lazy' remark. For those unversed, Sonali's video has gone viral in which she says that some women demand for a husband with a good job, house and other luxuries, but refuse to work themselves.

She also urged families to encourage and educate their daughters and make them capable enough that they can take care of their own expenses.

Sonali issues statement

However, some of her comments didn’t go well with a section of society and the actress faced backlash for the same. To clear the air, Sonali issued a statement and even apologised to those who got offended by her comments.

On her official Twitter account, Sonali wrote, "Dear All, I'm overwhelmed with the feedback I'm receiving. I would like to thank all of you, especially the entire press and media for the extremely mature conduct of connecting with me. Being a woman myself, my intention was not to hurt other women. In fact, I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it to be a woman. I'm grateful to all of you for reaching out to me personally to appreciate or to criticize."

Sonali: I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart

Sonali added, "Hope we will be able to have a more open exchange of thoughts. In my capacity, I am trying to think, support and share warmth not only with women but with the entire mankind. It will be only strengthening if we women with our vulnerabilities and wisdom shine through as fair and able beings. If we are inclusive and empathetic, we will be able to create a healthier, happier place to be."

"Having said that, If unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines nor do I want to be the center of sensational situations, I'm a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support. I have learned a lot from this incident," her statement further read.

What did Sonali say during the event?

In the video, Sonali said, "In India, there are a lot of women who are just lazy. They want a husband who has a good job, own house, guaranteed increments, but they do not know what they want to do for themselves. I want to advice everyone that encourage the women of your house and make them capable enough that they can fend for themselves, who can share the household expenses with her partner."

She also extended her support to men and said that in the Indian society, they feel more pressure than women to start earning for the family as soon as they turn 18. "Not all women are like that. But this aggression and this demanding nature has been growing quite a lot. We need to see the situation with humbleness and equality. Paying bills and buying groceries should not be restricted to men only," she said.

Sonali has been a part of several hit Hindi and Marathi films. Besides, she has also been a part of Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati and English films. In Bollywood, Sonali has acted in films like 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Singham', 'Poster Boys', and others.