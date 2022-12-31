How I Met My Life Partner: Sonali Kulkarni says, 'We’re still confused about who said I love you first'

Sonali Kulkarni with Nachiket Pantvaidya |

Sonali Kulkarni feels she hit the jackpot with hubby Nachiket Pantvaidya. The actress speaks exclusively with The Free Press Journal about how romance blossomed between the two, and more. Excerpts:

How and when did you meet your husband Nachiket?

I met Nachiket at my friend Sameer’s send-off party at my other friend Nilesh’s house. I found this new face at the party and I was very curious. I kept wondering, how come this person is there in our gang? I think Nilesh and Sameer were playing Cupid and they had planted Nachiket in that party. I loved his name and his persona was quite infectious. He was bright as a bulb in the room.

What was your first reaction when you saw Nachiket?

I was highly impressed and curious when I met him. He got along very well with my brother Nandesh and that made me more inquisitive about him. He left an indelible impression on me and became one of the most desirable persons for me.

Where did you go for a date?

We met frequently at Mangii Ferra in Juhu. With Nachiket I wasn't reserved at all. I once requested him to sing at a fine dining restaurant. He fulfilled my wish, and we had a lovely meal and we chatted non-stop. He is fond of literature and I am well-read and much-travelled so we have a lot to talk about. We would see films together and then discuss them. I have a strong streak of being Indian and he appreciated it.

Did you guys go Dutch?

Yes. Even today we appreciate each other’s hard work and earnings so at times we go Dutch.

What happened on your first Valentine’s Day?

On Valentine’s Day he asked me what I would like as a gift. I told him, “I’ll be very happy with flowers.” However, he insisted that he would like to give me a gift so I suggested a new cycle. It was an offbeat request but Nachiket took me for cycle shopping on SV Road, Santa Cruz. I had been eyeing a cycle and to my surprise he agreed to buy it!

Who said I love you first?

We’re still confused about who said, ‘I love you’ first but I presume that he said it. It happened in my apartment lift.

How often would you speak in a day?

Only once a day and that would be once we were done with our respective work

Who is more possessive between the two?

I was but now, I am much more relaxed and much more trusting.

Who is the funnier one between the two?

I think I’m the funnier one between the two. I love telling him stories. His sense of humour is very classy. He is witty but I think I’m funny.

Who is more short tempered?

I am short tempered and I quickly react. I confront very quickly, he has more patience and dignity. He gives lot of time to the other person before he actually arrives at a conclusion or a decision.

Tell something us about your wedding ceremony.

We had no other guests apart from our families. Nachiket’s parents, his sister, her husband and child, my siblings, my bhabhis and my parents were the only ones present. Our wedding ceremonies spilled over three to four days. It was the dream wedding.

How has your relationship changed from the time you were girlfriend-boyfriend to being husband and wife and now parents?

The relationship is evolving. The circle to communicate has increased because there is our domestic team, our daughter Kaveri’s friends, her school, etc. Every week there is a new twist, a new situation because our daughter is growing up. She’s 11 at present and we are first-time parents. We don’t know how to react to situations so we are also growing up with Kaveri. I am very fascinated with this phase because I never knew life can be so interesting. New rules are made regularly and our outlook and opinions are changing radically. We have never enjoyed Christmas or Halloween so much before.