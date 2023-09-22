Somy Ali Calls Ex Salman Khan 'Dumb, Illiterate As****e' In Deleted Post, Claims Instagram Account Was Hacked

Actress-turned-social activist Somy Ali has issued a clarification and revealed that her Instagram account was recently hacked. Her statement comes after she slammed her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan in the now-deleted post. The post went viral in no time, however, Somy has stated that it was not shared by her.

Somy said, "I have not posted anything derogatory. My most recent post was a celebration of Ganpati, a festival I cherish. I was missing the festivities and decided to share my sentiments online after observing the fervor of Ganpati celebrations across social media platforms. Unfortunately, my Instagram account has been compromised on several occasions, so this incident doesn't come as a surprise. I have taken immediate action by changing all my passwords to secure my account further."

Somy also said that she understands the importance of maintaining a positive and respectful online presence. "I would never engage in behavior that could harm the reputation of my organisation or myself," she added.

The former actress also revealed that she has been a 'victim' of account hacking multiple times in the past. "While I understand that some may find it difficult to believe, hacking social media accounts is unfortunately a common occurrence in today's digital landscape. Anyone who is internet-savvy knows how easily it can happen. I appreciate the support and understanding of those who know me and understand my commitment to respecting all individuals."

The now-deleted post featured a monochrome throwback picture of Somy. The caption of the post read, "You took it all and still you thrive @salmankhan for taking it all from a 16 year old child. You are disgusting just like your father who abused your mother for years."

It further read. "And you #pu**y @beimgsalmankhan couldn’t even protect your mother. Sadly to watch your mother being abused as a kid and then have your father as your idol. You dumb illiterate asshole. You beat, Shaheen, Sangeeta, somy, and many more. Katrina even called me when I was in my master program. I will let my autobiography say it all. As for you Oldman, it’s over for because you didn’t to my namaaz and my@mannat. Allah literally hates you for forcing me to kill Sukoon. At 17."

The post was also liked by actress Manisha Koirala, who worked with Salman Khan in the film Khamoshi.

Somy often lashes out at Salman, and in the past, she also called him 'woman beater' and 'sadistic'. The former actress has also said in one of her earlier interviews that the memories of her relationship with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor still haunt her.

Somy and Salman had worked together in the 1992 film Buland, however, it never made it to the theatres. She is known for her role in the 1997 film Chupp. She has now dedicated her life to social activism, championing women's rights in South Asia through her NGO.

