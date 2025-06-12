Snow White On OTT: Know When And Where You Can Watch Gal Gadot's Latest Film Online

Snow White On OTT | Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The long-awaited live-action adaptation of Snow White stars Gal Gadot as the menacing Evil Queen and Rachel Zegler in the lead roles. Snow White is based on themes of good versus evil, vanity and jealousy, and innocence. The film was released in theatres on March 12, 2025, and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. It is now available to watch on OTT.

Snow White streaming details

Snow White is streaming on JioHotstar. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on Instagram and wrote, "The fairest of them all returns with a whole lot of magic. 💫#SnowWhite now streaming on #JioHotstar. Available in English and Hindi #SnowWhiteOnJioHotstar."

Plot overview

The plot of the film centres around a princess named Snow White, who is born during a snowstorm and is named after the weather conditions. Her life takes a drastic turn when her mother passes away, leading her father to marry a new queen. This queen is a vain and magical woman who ultimately claims the throne for herself. When the queen becomes jealous of Snow White, she resolves to kill her. Will Snow White be able to protect herself from the evil queen?

The cast and crew of Snow White

The film features Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Rachel Zegler as Snow White, Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Jason Kravits as the voice/facial motion-capture of Sneezy, Andrew Barth Feldman as the voice/facial motion-capture of Dopey, and Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman, among others. It is produced by Marc Paltt and Jared LeBoff under the banner of Walt Disney Pictures, Marc Platt Productions.

About Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot is an Israeli actress who is best known for portraying Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe films. She is also known for her roles in Fast & Furious, Red Notice, and Death On The Nile. She also won the Miss Israel title in 2004 and went on to represent Israel at the 2004 Miss Universe beauty pageant.