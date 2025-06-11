Panchayat Season 4 On OTT: Jitendra Kumar's Web Series To Release On This Date, Check Out Platform, Characters And More

Panchayat Season 4 On OTT | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release: Jitendra Kumar is returning for the new season of the most anticipated series. Panchayat 4 has been officially announced, with makers confirming its OTT release date. The series won the hearts of the audience with its gripping storyline and powerful performances.

The first season of the series was released in April 2020. The second part of the show was released in May 2022, and the third season started streaming last year. Now, the fourth installment of the series is set to release digitally soon.

Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date Locked

April 3 marks five years since the Panchayat franchise began. To celebrate this occasion, the creators of the series announced the release date for the fourth season, which was initially set to be available on July 2, 2025. However, due to some issues, the new season will now be streaming starting June 24, 2025.

Plot Overview

The story follows the journey of Abhishek Tripathi, a young man who aspires to secure a government job after completing his engineering degree. However, he ends up with a low-paying job in a small village called Phullera.

The first season of the series depicts his struggle to survive in a place he never imagined living in while pursuing his dreams. In the second season, Abhishek learns the value of culture, family, friendship, and how the country's rural areas contribute to the nation. The third season of the series highlights the deep connection that Abhishek Tripathi forms with the villagers, as well as his slow-burning romance with Rinki.

In the previous season, their relationship becomes awkward when Rinki tries to take a step forward, leaving Abhishek feeling confused. The fourth season will focus on Panchayat elections and the challenges faced by Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, and the residents of Phulera. This season will also delve into the chemistry between Abhishek and Rinki.

Jitendra Kumar and Nina Gupta talked about the series

Jeetendra Kumar, who plays Sachiv ji, shared, “Panchayat is a prime example of authentic storytelling that resonates across geographies, age groups, and viewing preferences. Its humour, charm, and grounded characters have turned it into a cultural phenomenon, and we are incredibly proud to bring yet another exciting season of this beloved series to audiences."

He further said, "Working with this team has always felt like a creative homecoming—there’s mutual trust and a shared love for storytelling that really shines through. This new season brings a fresh dose of humour, warmth, and chaos from Phulera. The trailer gives a fun peek into the new dynamics at play, and I’m truly looking forward to how audiences respond to the next phase of this beloved journey.”

Neena Gupta, who plays Manju Devi, said, "Portraying Manju Devi has been deeply fulfilling, especially as she’s grown into one of the most loved and relatable characters on screen today. Across seasons, it’s been exciting to watch her journey from a hesitant pradhan to a confident voice in Phulera’s affairs. With each chapter, Panchayat adds depth not only to village life but to every character’s evolution. Season 4 brings unexpected twists—making the narrative all the more compelling. The trailer offers a peek, but trust me – what lies ahead is fun, feisty, and full of surprises."

About the cast and crew of the Panchayat Season 4

Along with Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi, the fourth season of Panchayat stars Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey, Neena Gupta as Manju Devi Dubey, Faisal Malik as Prahlad, Chandan Roy as Vikas Shukla, Sanvikaa as Rinki, Durgesh Kumar as Bhushan, Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi, and Pankaj Jha as MLA Chandrakishore, among others.

Helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, Panchayat 4 has been produced by The Viral Fever. Deepak has co-created the show alongside Chandan Kumar.