Snoop Dogg, BTS to collaborate soon

It's official! Two of the most famous music legends are teaming up for a project together.

According to Billboard, on the red carpet for the premiere of his and Kelly Clarkson's American Song Contest, Snoop Dogg revealed that he and BTS are in talks to make music together.

"I'm going to let them tell you about it," he told The A.V. Club before seeming to confirm the news.

"It's official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It's good music. It's [a] vibe," he added.

This news comes as a treat to the musicians' fans who have been excited for their collaboration since Snoop Dogg said in January that the K-Pop boy band had sent him a request to work together.

"I got a group named BTS that's waiting on me to do a song with them right now," he told the show's hosts. "And I'm trying to figure out if I got time to do that s-t." BTS first hinted at their admiration for the 50-year-old rapper when they included a nod to his debut album 'Doggystyle' in their 2014 track 'Hip Hop Phile'.

According to the 'Ain't no fun' artist, that admiration goes both ways.

"I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it's always about, bringing our worlds together," he said.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 09:51 AM IST