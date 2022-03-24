BTS member J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19

J-Hope of the renowned 21st century pop band BTS, announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

As per an official statement released by his agency BigHit Music, J-Hope had been experiencing a sore throat, post which he decided to get a PCR test done on Wednesday. His report came out to be positive and the singer is currently under home quarantine.

The statement added that the popstar will get back to work as soon as he completes his home quarantine period.

The agency also mentioned that J-Hope has completed his third dose of vaccination already.

J-Hope is the latest BTS member to get diagnosed with COVID-19. Earlier, RM, Jin, Suga and V had tested positive for the virus.

Also, a few days ago, one of the members, Jin, injured his finger and landed in the hospital.

On the professional front, the band was expected to travel to the US for their performance in the Grammys. However, with J-Hope testing positive, he will have to give it a miss.

Their Grammy performance was to be followed by BTS’ concert Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas on April 4.

The seven-member boy band Bangtan Sonyeodan (BTS), which is based out of South Korea, consists of Jin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The band enjoys a massive fan following all around the globe. They had recently wrapped up the three nights of ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul’ at Seoul Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12 and 13, which received an overwhelming response from their global audience.

