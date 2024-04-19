 'Snatched Gold Chain, Damaged Car': Actress Harshika Poonacha, Husband ATTACKED In Bengaluru For Speaking In Kannada (VIDEO)
Harshika claimed that they were thieves and accused them of snatching her husband's gold chain and trying to get their hands on other valuables in the car

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha and her husband, actor Bhuvann Ponnannaa, recently had a horrifying encounter in Bengaluru after they were attacked by a group of men near the Frazer Town area for speaking in their local Kannada language. She shared a video of the incident in which the mob can be seen having surrounded their car and fighting with her husband.

Not just that, but Harshika also claimed that they were thieves and accused them of snatching her husband's gold chain and trying to get their hands on other valuables in the car. The actress added that when she approached the local police, they too did not prove to be of any help.

"I was on a casual dinner with family on a late evening in a restaurant called Karama in Mosque road, Pulikeshi Nagar near Frazer Town area a couple of days ago. Post completing dinner, we received our vehicle from valet parking & when we were about to move 2 men suddenly appeared near the driver seat window & started arguing that the vehicle is very big and if moved suddenly it could touch them. My husband ignored it, but when he moved the vehicle ahead a little, these 2 men started abusing him & my family in their language saying these Kannada people should be taught a lesson, & even tried to hit him on the face," Harshika wrote.

She went on to say, "Within 2-3 minutes a crowd of 20-30 members of the same gang gathered & 2 of them grabbed my husbands gold chain & snatched it so hard that it came off & then they tried pulling it towards them in a very skilled manner. My husband realised this on time & quickly held on to it & gave it to me. By this time this entire team was so agitated that they started damaging the vehicle & trying to physically abuse us..."

"Also, these guys had a problem that we were talking in Kannada. They were like you're coming to our area & stop talking in languages you want. Most of them spoke either Hindi, Urdu & a few in broken Kannada," she shared.

Harshika rued about the cops not being helpful and stated that the local police official was more engrossed in "drinking his mosambi juice just 2 buildings ahead".

