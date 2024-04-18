Telangana: Telugu Actor Raghu Babu's Car Rams Into Motorcycle Killing 50-Year-Old Politician; Visuals Surface

In a shocking incident, renowned Telugu actor and comedian Raghu Babu was involved in a fatal accident on Wednesday after his car rammed into a motorcycle, killing one person. The accident took place on the Narketpally-Addanki highway when the actor was on his way towards Hyderabad.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Sandineni Janardhan Rao, aged 50, and he was the Narketpally town secretary belonging to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday afternoon when Raghu's car rammed into Janardhan's motorcycle while the latter was taking a U-turn on the highway stretch. Reports also stated that the motorcycle was thrown 50 metres away due to the speed with which the car collided with it.

#Telangana— Addanki - A car collided with a bike on the highway, resulting in the death of Nalgonda BRS town secretary Sandhineni Janardhan Rao (48) in an accident. The car involved in the accident has been identified as belonging to the famous film actor Raghubabu. The bike was… pic.twitter.com/XmPJrRBC9Y — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) April 17, 2024

Locals and medics rushed to the spot as soon as the accident took place, but Janardhan was declared dead on spot.

A video of Raghu has now gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen seated in the passenger seat of his car and explaining his stance to the locals.

The local police have registered a case on the complaint of Janardhan's wife and an investigation has now been launched. The car was being driven by Raghu's driver.

The actor is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Raghu Babu, originally named Yerra Raghu, is the eldest son of one of the most loved Telugu comedians, Giri Babu. He has worked in close to 300 films, including Mahesh Babu's latest release, Guntur Kaaram, Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar (2023), and more.