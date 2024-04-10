 Renowned Malayalam Producer Gandhimathi Balan Passes Away At 66
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRenowned Malayalam Producer Gandhimathi Balan Passes Away At 66

Renowned Malayalam Producer Gandhimathi Balan Passes Away At 66

Gandhimathi Balan's films were directed by ace filmmakers such as Padmarajan, K.G. George, and Joshy, to name a few

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
article-image

One of the top film producers in Malayalam cinema during the '80s, Gandhimathi Balan (66), passed away at a private hospital here on Wednesday.

His film production firm was named Gandhimathi, and that's how he came to be known as Gandhimathi Balan.

Balan burst into the Malayalam film industry as a producer when he was only in his late twenties with hit films such as 'Sukhamo Devi', 'Panchavadi Palam', and 'Thoovanathumbikal', among many others.

His films were directed by ace filmmakers such as Padmarajan, K.G. George, and Joshy, to name a few.

Read Also
Veteran Filmmaker Gangu Ramsay Of Ramsay Brothers Passes Away At 83 In Mumbai
article-image

In all, he produced 33 films and though he moved out of film production in the latter part of his career, he remained a go-to person for many young producers who sought his advice to make their films successful.

A few years back, Balan along with his daughter had started a cyber-forensic startup company.

Condolences started to pour in as soon as the news of Balan's demise spread.

Calling Balan his elder brother, superstar Mohanlal, who worked in some of the late producer's most successful films, said their ties went beyond work.

Read Also
Malayalam Actress Meera Jasmine's Father Joseph Philip Dies At 83 In Kerala
article-image

"He was not keen to make money through his films, but was rather particular about the quality of his movies. He will be missed, not just by the film fraternity, but also by his wide circle of friends. He was an enigmatic personality," said Mohanlal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Renowned Malayalam Producer Gandhimathi Balan Passes Away At 66

Renowned Malayalam Producer Gandhimathi Balan Passes Away At 66

'Kahaan Se Aa Gaye?': Shweta Tiwari Gets Irritated Seeing Paps Outside Her Mumbai Residence (VIDEO)

'Kahaan Se Aa Gaye?': Shweta Tiwari Gets Irritated Seeing Paps Outside Her Mumbai Residence (VIDEO)

Maidaan Makers Accused Of Plagiarism, Mysore Court Orders Stay On Film A Day Before Release

Maidaan Makers Accused Of Plagiarism, Mysore Court Orders Stay On Film A Day Before Release

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Father Takes Legal Action Against Trolls Defaming Him & His Family

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Father Takes Legal Action Against Trolls Defaming Him & His Family

PHOTOS: Animal Singer Vishal Mishra Buys A Swanky Mercedes-Benz Maybach Car Worth ₹3.50 Crore

PHOTOS: Animal Singer Vishal Mishra Buys A Swanky Mercedes-Benz Maybach Car Worth ₹3.50 Crore