Malayalam Actress Meera Jasmine's Father Joseph Philip Dies At 83 In Kerala

Popular Malayalam actress Meera Jasmine's father, Joseph Philip, passed away in Ernakulam on April 4. He was 83. The actress mourned his death on social media and by sharing a couple of photos with him along with an emotional note.

According to a report in Manorama, Meera's father died due to age-related issues. The funeral is scheduled for Sunday in Kerala.

Sharing a couple of family pictures, Meera wrote, "Until we meet again 🤍♾️". Take a look at her post here:

Soon after Meera shared the post, her followers and several celebrities mourned her father's demise. Filmmaker Jis Joy wrote "Prnamam" in the comments section.

"I know Meera this feeling, God bless you strength to overcome," a user commented. Another wrote, "May your father's noble soul rest in heavenly peace for eternity. Om shanti."

Meera's father resided in Mumbai and then relocated to Tirumala, and finally settled in Ernakulam.

Meera Jasmine primarily works in Malayalam films, however, she has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. She gained recognition for her versatile acting skills in films like Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam, Ore Kadal, Kasthuri Maan, Achuvinte Amma, Soothradharan, Run and others. She was last seen in the Malayalam film Queen Elizabeth and she is awaiting the release of the Tamil film The Test.