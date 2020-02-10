'Not ok to hit a woman': Smriti Irani lauds Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad'

New Delhi: Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has given a shout-out to Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film "Thappad" and said that it is not ok to hit a woman not even one slap.

Irani on Sunday took to Instagram, where she shared the trailer of the film, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

The politician wrote alongside the video: "How many have heard "aurat ko hi adjust karna padta hai..." How many think "ki maar pitai sirf gareeb auraton ke hi pati karte hai..."