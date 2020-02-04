Makers of ‘Thappad’ include their mother’s names in the credit list

In a first of its kind value addition, the makers of Thappad have included the first names of their mother as their middle name in the credit list of the film. This comes as a special tribute where the director Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar dedicate this inclusion as a tribute to their mothers.

While the director’s name that flashes is Anubhav Sushila Sinha, Bhushan Sudesh Kumar’s name also presents itself as a pleasant surprise to everyone. The film touches upon a very relevant subject of respect in relationships where a ‘slap’ never should find its space. The gripping trailer which released recently has caught the attention of the audience all across.