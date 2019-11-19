Slaying homophobia like a boss: Rejected by parents, Ellen DeGeneres to walk fan down the aisle

Comedian-host Ellen DeGeneres just fulfilled a fan's wish who requested her to attend her wedding.
Can you imagine tweeting your favorite celebrity, inviting them to your wedding and them accepting the invitation?
Well, this fan just got lucky!
Kate Austin, a twitter user took twitter to invite Chrissy Teigen and Ellen DeGeneres to her wedding. In the tweet Kate revealed that her parents were not going to attend the wedding because she's gay. Kate said she wants someone to walk her down the aisle and also want someone for a father/daughter dance.
Kate tweeted,"hi @chrissyteigen & @TheEllenShow!! my parents aren’t going to attend my wedding because they don’t like that i’m gay! i need someone to walk me down the aisle and someone else for a “father/daughter” dance. plz come, my fiancée and i would cry 💕 #shootingmyshot"
Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday had Twitter sobbing when she replied to this heart touching tweet and accepted the invite.
Ellen replied, "See you tomorrow."
Here are the tweets:
Globally popular television show host Ellen DeGeneres is an advocate for gay rights. She also has fulfilled the wishes of a lot other fans. Be it paying off their student loans or helping them meet their favorite celebrity, Ellen is one of the most loved celebrities.
This sweet gesture from Ellen has won the hearts of people already and people took to the comment section to express their love.
A user wrote, "When it's nearly 3 am here in the Uk, and you're scrolling through Twitter, cos you can't sleep, and then you see an amazing story like this. Wow, everyone asleep right now are missing out. Beautiful couple, amazing photo's, and dreams coming true!"
"Thank you for this @TheEllenShow and impacting the lives of the LGBTQ+. You have inspired me to live my life to the fullest everyday as a cis, gay male. Words cannot express how much appreciation I have for you paving the pathway for generations of LGBTQ+ to come," said another.
Before Ellen replied to the invitation, Twitterrati also offered to take the place of Kate's parents.
A user wrote, "I’m not sure when or where you’re getting married, by my husband and I will happily take the place of your parents! I’ve always wanted a daughter... quick way to gain two!"
Another user said, "If you need a Grandma to fuss over you, let me know! God has blessed you both and will continue to bless you in the years to come. Be who you are and love who you love..."
This proves that internet can be a loving place sometimes.
As for Chrissy Teigen attending the wedding, she hasn't replied to the tweet yet.
However, we are not sure if Ellen is going to become a Santa a month before Christmas and fulfill this wish as well.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)