Slaying homophobia like a boss: Rejected by parents, Ellen DeGeneres to walk fan down the aisle

Comedian-host Ellen DeGeneres just fulfilled a fan's wish who requested her to attend her wedding.

Can you imagine tweeting your favorite celebrity, inviting them to your wedding and them accepting the invitation?

Well, this fan just got lucky!

Kate Austin, a twitter user took twitter to invite Chrissy Teigen and Ellen DeGeneres to her wedding. In the tweet Kate revealed that her parents were not going to attend the wedding because she's gay. Kate said she wants someone to walk her down the aisle and also want someone for a father/daughter dance.

Kate tweeted,"hi @chrissyteigen & @TheEllenShow!! my parents aren’t going to attend my wedding because they don’t like that i’m gay! i need someone to walk me down the aisle and someone else for a “father/daughter” dance. plz come, my fiancée and i would cry 💕 #shootingmyshot"

Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday had Twitter sobbing when she replied to this heart touching tweet and accepted the invite.

Ellen replied, "See you tomorrow."

Here are the tweets: