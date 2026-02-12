'Let's Not Hide Behind Curtains Of Ignorance...': Taapsee Pannu Urges People To Watch 'Rooted Real Stories' Ahead Of Assi Release

Taapsee Pannu In Assi | YouTube

After more than a year, Taapsee Pannu is all set to be back on the big screens with Anubhav Sinha's Assi. The film deals with a very relevant topic about rapes in our country, and the trailer has already grabbed everyone's attention. The actress on Thursday took to Instagram to share a long note, in which she urged audience to watch 'rooted real stories'.

Taapsee wrote, "Getting back to the drill..... This time, let's not hide behind the excuse that Hindi cinema doesn't make rooted real stories, Let's not hide behind the curtains of ignorance when a film and its makers are leaving no stone unturned in their capacity to get the film to you. Let's not shove it under the carpet that it's our laziness and not the inefficiency of the film industry to bring such stories to THEATRES. If we want to compete with world cinema let's start with supporting OUR stories. The real ones (sic)."

"Let's change the times because sadly it is no more about just making your film n sitting back. We deserve good cinema only when we value it. The society will soon be derived of good films not because we have consistently called out mediocrity, but because you chose to stay silent when your voice could help push towards supremacy (sic)," she further wrote.

Special Screenings Of Assi One Week Before The Release

Taapsee in her note, revealed that they are starting with the special screenings of the movie a week before its official release. "Call it confidence in our film or your judgement, we are making sure we don't have a "Kaash...." in our narrative, you make sure you don't have it in yours (sic)."

Assi Release Date

Assi is slated to release on February 20, 2026. Apart from Taapsee, the movie also stars Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

The film won't be getting a solo release. It will be clashing at the box office with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein. While one is a hard-hitting courtroom drama, another is a love story. So, let's wait and watch who will win the box office race.