Jennifer Aniston, Ellen DeGeneres seal their friendship with a liplock

The 'Friends' actor Jennifer Aniston opened up about finally joining Instagram on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

On being asked about the fact that she broke the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers, in 5 hours and 16 minutes the 'Mac and me' actor replied, "That's crazy, this thing, huh?" reported, 'The Hollywood reporter'.

Aniston joined the platform Oct. 15, posting a 'Friends' cast reunion photo alongside former co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

She shared her experience of joining the social media platform after years of holding out.

"It was just one of those things. Eventually - it's not going anywhere, right? So why not join the party? And it's not that scary. [You can] share information, connect with your fans, right wrongs that are said about you, have fun, make fun of yourself, make fun of people," she said.

The actor has been one of the last remaining holdouts of her A-list friends to have avoided social media.

Last month, she told 'InStyle' that she "worries about the damaging effects of social media on young people figuring out their identity."As of Sunday night, Aniston had 17.1 million followers.

During her appearance on 'The Ellen Show', the host and actress also discussed DeGeneres' recent kiss on the lips with Howard Stern.

Inspired by that, Aniston and DeGeneres shared a kiss, a picture which DeGeneres noted would be posted their Instagram accounts.

After they kissed, Aniston noted that DeGeneres has extremely soft lips and the latter complimented her the same stating "so do you."