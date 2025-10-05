'Sister, I Love You': Sara Ali Khan's First Runway With Ibrahim Ali Khan Turns Heartwarming As His Sweet Words Make Her Beam– VIDEO

Actress Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp for the first time with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as they turned showstoppers for designer Abhinav Mishra, exuding grace in his custom creations, amid the lush gardens of Sanskriti Greens in Chattarpur, Delhi.

A day after owning the ramp with Ibrahim, Sara took to Instagram to share how her brother’s sweet words had her beaming with joy. She wrote, "A night to remember with @iak Especially when he said 'Sister, I love you' on the ramp What else could make walking for @abhinavmishra_ once again even more special."

"Wearing this exquisite rusty orange ensemble, handcrafted with Abhinav's signature mirror work, felt like stepping into a magical world of art, craft, and celebration. So happy to be a part of The Shrine -- a night filled with beauty, light, and love," Sara posted.

Check out the video:

Recently, Sara and Ibrahim attended the wedding of one of Sara's close friends in Spain, also accompanied by their mother, Amrita Singh, during the family getaway.

The actress posted a string of photos from the wedding festivities on social media. Sara wrote in the caption, "La vida es un momento (Life is a moment) (love hands and evil eye emoji) ????. (sic)" "P.S sorry mommy if we were a Spain in the neck (Duck emoji)," she added hilariously.

Following in the footsteps of their parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara and Ibrahim have both stepped into acting. Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead.

While Ibrahim has appeared in two OTT releases this year, Nadaaniyan and Sarzameen.