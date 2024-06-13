Singham Again Postponed? Ajay Devgn REACTS To Reports Of Film Not Releasing On Independence Day

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has a number of films scheduled for release in the near future, but the most anticipated one in the lot has to be Singham Again. While the film was earlier supposed to release on Independence Day this year, reports recently went viral suggesting that the makers might push it further to avoid clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule.

On Thursday, during the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ajay finally broke his silence on the buzz surrounding Singham Again's release date. Without a clear yes or no, the actor hinted that the film might indeed be postponed, adding that some scenes are yet to be shot.

"We are not sure about it, honestly. The film is still being made and we are also yet to shoot some parts of it. We are not in any hurry because haste often ruins the work and we definitely don't want that. As soon as the film is ready, we will present it to the audience," he said.

Singham Again will mark the return of Ajay as the fearless cop, Bajirao Singham, flanked by his fellow police officers, Ranveer Singh aka Simmba, and Akshay Kumar aka Sooryavanshi. Besides, the film also sees two new additions to Rohit Shetty's cop universe -- Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff.

Not just that, but the film also has a brand new villain, played by Arjun Kapoor.

While reports claimed that the makers of Singham Again postponed the film's release to avoid clash with Pushpa 2, rumours are rife that the Allu Arjun-starrer too has been postponed, and will not release on Independence Day as promised.

The makers of both Singham Again and Pushpa 2 are yet to make the official announcements.