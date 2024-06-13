 Singham Again Postponed? Ajay Devgn REACTS To Reports Of Film Not Releasing On Independence Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSingham Again Postponed? Ajay Devgn REACTS To Reports Of Film Not Releasing On Independence Day

Singham Again Postponed? Ajay Devgn REACTS To Reports Of Film Not Releasing On Independence Day

Reports recently went viral suggesting that the makers might push Singham Again's release to avoid clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has a number of films scheduled for release in the near future, but the most anticipated one in the lot has to be Singham Again. While the film was earlier supposed to release on Independence Day this year, reports recently went viral suggesting that the makers might push it further to avoid clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule.

On Thursday, during the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ajay finally broke his silence on the buzz surrounding Singham Again's release date. Without a clear yes or no, the actor hinted that the film might indeed be postponed, adding that some scenes are yet to be shot.

"We are not sure about it, honestly. The film is still being made and we are also yet to shoot some parts of it. We are not in any hurry because haste often ruins the work and we definitely don't want that. As soon as the film is ready, we will present it to the audience," he said.

Read Also
Ajay Devgn: Was Worried About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's Box Office Collection But Neeraj Pandey...
article-image

Singham Again will mark the return of Ajay as the fearless cop, Bajirao Singham, flanked by his fellow police officers, Ranveer Singh aka Simmba, and Akshay Kumar aka Sooryavanshi. Besides, the film also sees two new additions to Rohit Shetty's cop universe -- Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff.

Not just that, but the film also has a brand new villain, played by Arjun Kapoor.

While reports claimed that the makers of Singham Again postponed the film's release to avoid clash with Pushpa 2, rumours are rife that the Allu Arjun-starrer too has been postponed, and will not release on Independence Day as promised.

Read Also
Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser: Allu Arjun Transforms Into Ardhnarishwar, Breaks Internet With Deadly...
article-image

The makers of both Singham Again and Pushpa 2 are yet to make the official announcements.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Sonam Bajwa Finds THIS Act Of Pakistani Cricketer Naseem Shah 'Wholesome & Cute'

VIDEO: Sonam Bajwa Finds THIS Act Of Pakistani Cricketer Naseem Shah 'Wholesome & Cute'

Who Was Pradeep K Vijayan? Know About South Indian Actor Found Dead At His Home In Chennai

Who Was Pradeep K Vijayan? Know About South Indian Actor Found Dead At His Home In Chennai

Kamaal R Khan Booked For Derogatory 'Shauchalaya' Tweet Against BSP Chief Mayawati

Kamaal R Khan Booked For Derogatory 'Shauchalaya' Tweet Against BSP Chief Mayawati

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira Re Enters Poddar House & Snatches House Keys From Dadisa,...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira Re Enters Poddar House & Snatches House Keys From Dadisa,...

Melting Me Softly OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Melting Me Softly OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch