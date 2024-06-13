Ajay Devgn: Was Worried About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's Box Office Collection But Neeraj Pandey Convinced Me

The trailer of Ajay Devgn and Tabu's much-awaited 'timeless romance' Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was released by the makers on Thursday and at the event, the lead stars shared their idea of love and romance with the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay and Tabu's characters can be seen getting separated due to circumstances in their youth only for the romance to get rekindled when they meet each other 22 years later. Ajay feels that though the times have changed, the feeling of love is still the same. "Love in 2024 is the same as how it was in the past decades. Just the way of expression has changed but the feelings are still the same. The whole process has been the same ever since humanity exists," he shared.

He went on to say, "As we age, our feelings become even more intense. We feel more deeply, more passionately. A lot of times you realise and cherish your true feelings after a certain age when that rush of youth washes away."

Asserting how people have finally started accepting love irrespective of age, Tabu added, "Today, we see society has become more accepting of love, especially after a certain age. Our movies are a reflection of society. So as and when the society changes, we try to imbibe the same in our films too so that the audience can relate better. The notion that one can fall in love only until a certain age is fading away and people are finally accepting that love can happen between people of any age group."

"If we say that romance only happens for a certain age group then its entire definition changes. I believe there's no barrier when it comes to love and relationships. And these relationships have often played the main characters in our cinema. There's so much to explore on the screen through storytelling when it comes to love and relationships and the dynamics between two people," she averred.

Director Neeraj Pandey, who has films like MS Dhoni, Special 26 and Baby among others to his credit, revealed that helming a love story was always on his bucket list. "The first film that I wanted to make 16 years ago was a love story, but unfortunately, no producer supported me back then. But I'm happy that after 16 years I can finally make a love story and that too with such a stellar cast," he shared.

Ajay also added how he was apprehensive of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's box office collection but it was Neeraj who convinced him to light the green signal. "When Neeraj had narrated the script to me, I loved it but before giving my nod, I remember telling him that the story is great but I'm not sure about the box office. But he asked me to not worry about it and said he'll handle it, and thus, I said yes to the film," he said.

Highlighting the importance of experimenting in cinema, Ajay added, "The doubt whether a film will work financially or not is always there but it's important that we go against the trend and do something different. I've been doing it since the time no one else would do it, and the things I learnt back then help me a lot to this day."

Besides Ajay and Tabu, Auron Main Kahan Dum Tha also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar in key roles, and for both the youngsters, the film was nothing short of a learning experience.

The music of the film has been composed by Oscar winner, MM Kreem. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will hit the silver screens on July 5, 2024.