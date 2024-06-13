Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Trailer: Murder Keeps Ajay Devgn & Tabu Apart For 22 Years, Will Their Love Survive Test Of Time?

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is an epic love saga, rekindling the magical onscreen chemistry of the duo. The makers have recently released the trailer of film. It is directed by Neeraj Pandey.

As per the trailer, it is an epic love story that follows Krishna and Vasudha as their young relationship confronts several challenges before finally separating after Krishna commits multiple murders and is condemned to life in prison.

Krishna is pardoned and freed from jail after 22 years, and his final rendezvous with Vasudha is the film's central plot point. Will they end up together? Will their love withstand the test of time? The musical love drama also stars Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Sayaji Shinde.

Tabu and Ajay Devgn, in Mumbai, launched the trailer launch of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai. During the trailer launch, as the two stars interacted with the media, they broke into a fun banter with Tabu saying that her best friend often enquires about the industry gossip from her.

To this, Ajay responded in a jiffy, "Main koi gossip nahi karta (I don't engage in any gossip)". A surprised Tabu then looked at the media and pointed towards Ajay.

Tabu looked at him and said, "Jhoot mat bol (don't lie)", before she turned to the media and said, "Sabke baare mein poocchta hai ye (He asks about everyone in the industry)."

Ajay, still denying Tabu's claims, said, "Iska matlab tujhe sab pata rehta hai (that means you know all the gossip)."

Ajay and Tabu have known each other for over three decades now. They first shared the screen in Vijaypath, and have gone on to deliver successful collaborations with Drishyam, Drishyam 2, Golmaal Again and others.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is produced by Friday Filmworks production, Panorama Studios), and presented by NH Studioz. The film's original music was written by Oscar-winning composer MM Kreem, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.