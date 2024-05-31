Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Teaser: Ajay Devgn, Tabu Give A Glimpse Of Their Sizzling Chemistry In This Timeless Love Story

Blockbuster duo Ajay Devgn and Tabu will once again be seen sharing screen space in Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The makers of the movie unveiled an intriguing teaser of the film, giving a glimpse of the lead actors' sizzling chemistry. Touted to be a timeless love story, the film is all set to hit the big screens on July 5.

The teaser of film opens with a voiceover from Ajay's character. The video shows Tabu walking towards Ajay amid Holi celebration and they can't take their eyes off each other. Ajay applies gulaal on Tabu's cheeks and they hug each other. The scene then transitions to a fight sequence, presumably set in a differently timeline.

Their sizzling onscreen chemistry is unmissable in the teaser. Take a look:

Read Also Ajay Devgn & Tabu Come Together For Their 10th Film Together Titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha is a romantic musical film spanning over 23 years. According to the makers, it is set between 2000 and 2023. The soundtrack for the film has been composed by the Oscar-winning music director MM Kreem and his association with the project has raised expectations with regards to the film's music.

Besides Ajay and Tabu, the film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

Earlier today, Ajay shared the first look poster of the film. His entire face was not revealed in the poster, which had ignited the interest of his fans.

This is Ajay and Tabu's 10th film together. They have earlier worked together in films like Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Fitoor, Drishyam, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Drishyam 2 and Bholaa and their chemistry is always loved by fans.

The film is all set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.