Singham Actor Ravindra Berde Dies Of Heart Attack Amid Cancer Treatment In Mumbai

Veteran actor Ravindra Berde, who starred in a number of Hindi and Marathi films, passed away on December 13, Wednesday, after suffering a heart attack. The actor was undergoing treatment for throat cancer at a hospital in Mumbai, and was discharged a couple of days ago.

Berde was 78 at the time of his death. He was the brother of late actor Laxmikant Berde.

As per reports, Berde was diagnosed with throat cancer a few months ago, and was then admitted to Tata Hospital in Mumbai for proper treatment.

Two days ago, he was discharged from the hospital and was sent home, but on Wednesday morning, he suffered a sudden heart attack and passed away.

Berde is survived by his wife, two children, daughter-in-law and grandchild.

Berde's family is yet to release an official statement.

About Ravindra Berde

Ravindra Berde has appeared in more than 100 films and has famously worked with Anil Kapoor in the 2001 cult film Nayak: The Real Hero.

Besides, he also played the role of Zamindar Chandrakant in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster film Singham, which starred Ajay Devgn in the titular role.

Not just in Hindi, but Berde was a highly renowned and respected name in the Marathi film industry. In his career spanning over six decades, he shared the screen with several notable actors such as Ashok Saraf, Vijay Chavan, Viju Khote, Sudhir Joshi, and Bharat Jadhav in various projects.