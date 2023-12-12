 Disha Salian Death Case: Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar Forms Team To Probe Case After SIT Formed
Disha Salian Death Case: Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar Forms Team To Probe Case After SIT Formed

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Disha Salian |

Mumbai: After the state government issued orders to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT)  to probe the death of celeb manager Disha Salian, Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has formed a team to enquire into the case. The SIT has been established under the leadership of Additional Commissioner of North Region Rajiv Jain.

Confirming this to the Free Press Journal, a senior officer of Mumbai Police said  Malwani's senior police inspector Chimaji Adhav will be the investigating officer of the entire case, while DCP Ajay Bansal will be responsible for supervision of the  inquiry.

The officer said that if  need be, more officers and men will be added to the SIT. 

The  SIT has been tasked with job of  investigating  every aspect related to this case. Statements of many people have been recorded in this case. If necessary, SIT will record the statements of those people again.

When Disha Salian died following a fall from a multi-storeyed building in Malad in June 2020, the Malwani police had registered an accidental death report (ADR)  and conducted the investigation. The probe had pointed out to the possibility of suicide. 

May 26, was Salian's birthday and she was celebrating with her friends on June 8, 2020 at the Malwani's flat. Salian's boyfriend Rohan Rai was also present in this party. Both of them were engaged and they were planning  to get married soon.

Before her death, a video of Disha Salian had gone viral on the social media. This video was said to be shot  an hour before the incident. In this, Salian was seen partying with her fiance and friends. She was humming some song and also dancing and there was no indication of any stress.

article-image

