Disha Salian Death Case: Maha Govt Issues Orders For SIT Probe; Deceased's Father Maintains, 'She Accidentally Fell & Died'

Mumbai: The issue of the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian was once again revived on Thursday, with the state government announcing the formation of a special investigation team, headed by a DIGrank officer to investigate the matter.

Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered an SIT investigation in the last winter session. Now, on the orders of the home minister, the SIT is about to be formed. In fact, many MLAs had also made a similar demand of the government.

Disha's Father Denies Murder Claims

Reacting to the talk on the formation of an SIT to probe the death of Disha, her father Satish Salian said that some people were claiming that it was he who had said that his daughter had been murdered. “This is wrong, I never claimed that my daughter was murdered. She accidentally fell because of which she died. Disha did not commit suicide nor did anyone murder her. However, police are investigating this matter, so I cannot say much,” Satish Salian said.

In the case of Disha’s death, Malwani Police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating it. Disha Salian was not a celebrity, but after her death, there was such a stir across the country which did not even spare political bigwigs. Disha was the former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

It was Disha’s birthday on May 26 and she was celebrating with her friends on June 8, 2020, at her Malwani flat. Salian’s boyfriend Rohan Rai was also present at this party. Disha and Rohan were engaged and about to be married.

Disha's Video From The Party Had Gone Viral

Before her death, a video of Disha Salian, said to be from an hour before the incident, had gone viral on social media. It showed Disha partying with her fiancé and friends, humming a song and dancing to it; in short, she did not seem to be under any stress. After the video, Disha called her friend Ankita, who lives in London, and became very emotional. Malwani Police had recorded the statement of Salian’s fiancé Rai.

According to Rai, the last call to Disha that day was made by her school friend. After that, Disha went to the master bedroom. When Rai knocked on the door after a few minutes, Salian did not answer. Since the door was not locked, Rai opened it and entered, and found liquor spilt on the bed. But Disha was not around. When Disha failed to show up after a while, Rai searched the bedroom and bathroom. After this, he saw the window open and when he looked down, he saw Disha lying on the ground.

Disha Salian reportedly died after falling from the 14th floor of a building, around 2am on the intervening night of June 8 and 9, 2020. Five days later, on June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home. Since then, there has been much speculation over both these deaths.

No Mention Of Assault In Autopsy Report

The postmortem examination of Salian’s body was carried out on June 11. The two-day delay in the procedure was questioned. The autopsy report revealed that a head injury and various unnatural injuries had caused Salian’s death. Because she had fallen from the 14th floor, she had suffered multiple injuries, the report said. However, there was no mention of physical assault or any injury to her private parts in the report.