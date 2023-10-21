SSR-Disha Salian Deaths: 'Aaditya Thackeray Can Leave India After Dussehra To Avoid Arrest', BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Makes Sensational Claim |

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane targeted his guns at Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray in the ongoing Sushan Singh Rajput and Disha Salian suicide cases on Saturday.

Rane claims that "Aaditya Thackeray can leave the country after Dussehra to avoid arrest in connection with Sushant Singh and Disha Saliyan case."

He also questioned Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut's involvement in the case.

"Why is Sanjay Raut thinking that he will get arrested after the arrest (in drugs case) of Lalit Patil?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Thackeray moves Bombay HC

Aaditya recently moved the Bombay High Court urging it to hear him before passing any order in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding CBI probe in the alleged connections between the deaths of Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian.

Thackeray filed an application on October 13, through advocate Rahul Arote, in the PIL contending that the PIL was not maintainable as the case was being probed by the state.

In September, a PIL was filed by the ‘Supreme Court & High Court Litigants Association of India’ through its president, Rashid Khan Pathan, seeking the immediate arrest and custodial interrogation of Thackeray in connection with the mysterious deaths of Salian and Rajput.

The PIL is yet to come up for hearing before the high court bench led by a Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya.

Case history

Aaditya Thackeray had faced scrutiny in the Sushant Singh Rajput case due to his connection to the high-profile investigation. Sushant Singh Rajput, a talented Bollywood actor, tragically passed away in June 2020, and his death was initially ruled as a suicide. However, following public demands and allegations, the case took a controversial turn.

Aaditya Thackeray's involvement stemmed from his position as the Tourism and Environment Minister in the Maharashtra government. It was alleged by some that his influence might have affected the investigation.

No evidence found against Thackeray

However, multiple authorities, including the Mumbai Police, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), conducted separate investigations into the actor's death.

The AIIMS forensic panel ruled out murder, affirming the initial findings of suicide. No direct evidence or link between Aaditya Thackeray and the actor's death was established.

Aaditya faced allegations of involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput case due to his political role, the official investigations found no connection between him and the actor's tragic demise, which was ultimately deemed a suicide.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)