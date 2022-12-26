SSR death case: 'Sushant's body looked like he was murdered,' Mortuary servant makes explosive claim...

File

More than two years after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died, allegedly by suicide, a mortuary servant at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital has now told news agency ANI that the actor's death 'didn't appear to be a case of suicide'. Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem was conducted at the Cooper Hospital. Roopkumar Shah, who worked as mortuary servant at the hospital, said there were marks of injury on Rajput's body.

"When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later," Shah told news agency ANI.

"It's doctor's job as to what to write in Post mortem report. He should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them," he went on to add.

Watch the video here:

Sushant Singh Rajput, an Indian actor, who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. His death was ruled a suicide, and it caused widespread shock and grief in India and around the world. Many people had followed his career and admired his talent, and his untimely death was a great loss to the entertainment industry. There was a lot of speculation surrounding the circumstances of his death, and it sparked a number of conspiracy theories and online debates. However, the exact circumstances of his death remain unknown, and it is important to remember that suicide is a complex and deeply personal issue that can have many different causes and contributing factors.