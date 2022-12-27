Mumbai: Cooper Hosp mortuary worker says SSR’s death seemed like murder

Mumbai: Two years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, a mortuary worker from the BMC-run Cooper hospital, Rupkumar Shah, has made a shocking revelation that “it was murder and not suicide”.

Mr Shah attended the late actor’s post-mortem in June 2020. On Monday, he said he saw several marks on the actor’s body and neck. He added that he had informed his seniors that it didn’t look like suicide but a murder.

In his response to the sensational statement, the hospital dean said that as the post-mortem department is run by the State Government, they cannot comment on the statement made by Mr Shah. When contacted, a CBI official said, “We won’t like to comment on the case as it’s still under investigation.”

Meanwhile, KK Singh, the lawyer of the late actor’s father, also claimed that this is not a case of suicide. “There is pressure in this case, which is why no arrest is being made. In cases where there is no pressure, immediate arrests are made, like in the case of actor Tunisha Sharma’s death,” Mr Singh said.

Mr Shah alleged that when the actor passed away, they had received five bodies at Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. Out of these, one was a VIP body. “When we went to perform the post-mortem, we learnt that it was Sushant Singh Rajput. There were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well. “The post-mortem needed to be recorded but the higher authorities were asked to only click photos of the body. We did that as per their order,” he alleged in a video shared on his twitter handle.

“…I quickly informed my seniors that I felt it was murder and not suicide. I even told them that we should work as per the rules. However, my seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops. Hence, we performed the post-mortem at night,” added Mr Shah.

Mr Singh said, “It has been almost two years and the CBI is still investigating the case. No one knows what the CBI has done. There is no closure report, no final report and no charge sheet. I can’t investigate; the police have to find out who killed and why? If the police cannot do anything then we are helpless.”

In June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment. His death was investigated by the Mumbai Police and later transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).