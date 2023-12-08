 Renowned Kannada Actress Leelavathi Passes Away In Bangalore Due To Age-Related Ailments
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRenowned Kannada Actress Leelavathi Passes Away In Bangalore Due To Age-Related Ailments

Renowned Kannada Actress Leelavathi Passes Away In Bangalore Due To Age-Related Ailments

The actress appeared in over 600 films out of which 400 of them in Kannada

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
article-image

Prominent Kannada actor Leelavathi, aged 85, known for her contributions to over 600 films, spanning Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu passed away on Friday evening at a private hospital in Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Sources reported that she had been grappling with age-related ailments and was admitted to the hospital, where she eventually succumbed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Amitabh Bachchan UNFOLLOW Aishwarya Rai Amid Separation Rumours With Abhishek Bachchan?

Did Amitabh Bachchan UNFOLLOW Aishwarya Rai Amid Separation Rumours With Abhishek Bachchan?

Katrina Kaif To Deepika Padukone: Actresses Who Chose Red For Their Wedding

Katrina Kaif To Deepika Padukone: Actresses Who Chose Red For Their Wedding

Renowned Kannada Actress Leelavathi Passes Away In Bangalore Due To Age-Related Ailments

Renowned Kannada Actress Leelavathi Passes Away In Bangalore Due To Age-Related Ailments

Jr. NTR Hosts Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos At His Hyderabad Residence, RRR Actor Shares Photos

Jr. NTR Hosts Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos At His Hyderabad Residence, RRR Actor Shares Photos

Allu Arjun Calls Animal 'Indian Classic', Praises Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga Amid Criticism

Allu Arjun Calls Animal 'Indian Classic', Praises Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga Amid Criticism