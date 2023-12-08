Prominent Kannada actor Leelavathi, aged 85, known for her contributions to over 600 films, spanning Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu passed away on Friday evening at a private hospital in Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Sources reported that she had been grappling with age-related ailments and was admitted to the hospital, where she eventually succumbed.
Renowned Kannada Actress Leelavathi Passes Away In Bangalore Due To Age-Related Ailments
The actress appeared in over 600 films out of which 400 of them in Kannada
Sachin TUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 06:59 PM IST