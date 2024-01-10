Singer Sanam Puri To Marry Girlfriend Zuchobeni Tungoe In Nagaland On January 11

Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe |

Popular singer Sanam Puri is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, singer-model Zuchobeni Tungoe in Nagaland on Thursday (January 11). In one his latest interviews, the singer confirmed his news and also revealed the theme of their wedding.

Sanam said that they wish to showcase the beauty of the wedding rituals of both their home states - Punjab and Nagaland. "Our wedding theme is a blend of cultures as the vibrancy of Punjabi traditions meets the unique customs of the Naga people," Sanam told Bombay Times.

Sanam also revealed that the celebrations will be spread over two days, featuring traditional events, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Opening up about preparing for his big day, Sanam added, "We have traveled and planned amidst our busy schedules to ensure every detail of our wedding. We're also fortunate to collaborate with numerous highly skilled local vendors from Nagaland."

Sanam often shares photos and videos with Zuchobeni on his official Instagram account. In November, 2023, he dropped a series of romantic pictures with his wife-to-be and expressed his love for her in a lengthy and mushy caption.

"When you love someone, love them with all your heart. Love without holding anything back. I finally understand what it means to love with that intensity because of you. With you love finally feels real, it feels powerful, it feels limitless and a lot more than what I can express in this limited world.

Thank you for healing me when I didn’t even know I needed healing. Your level of purity is what the world needs. You’re kind, compassionate, honest and sometimes brutally honest which can be extremely scary, but somehow, I see some kind of magic in your ways," he wrote.



The singer added, "Your life’s been challenging beyond imagination and in many ways unfair. But I need you to know that you’re not alone anymore! You’re stuck with me! 😁 The hard times have given you the gift of understanding the real meaning of love. I feel your love, I feel all of it! And I hope you feel the same from me! Love you eternally."

Sanam is a singer and the lead vocalist of the music band SANAM, which gained popularity for its renditions of classic Bollywood songs. The singer has successfully created a niche for himself in the music industry, capturing the hearts of listeners with their melodic tunes.

He is best known for songs like Dhat Teri Ki, Ishq Bulava, Fakira, Lucky Tonight and others.