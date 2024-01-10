Who Is Singer Sanam Puri's Wife-To-Be Zuchobeni Tungoe?

By: Sachin T | January 10, 2024
Singer Sanam Puri is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend, singer-model Zuchobeni Tungoe, in Nagaland on January 11
Zuchobeni Tungoe is also a singer. She is from Kohima, Nagaland
The 25-year-old singer has over 173K followers on her official Instagram account. She regularly shared pictures and videos to give a glimpse of her personal as well as professional life
Zuchobeni has over 101K subscribers on her YouTube channel. However, she is not quite active on the video-sharing platform. The last video she posted on YouTube was nine months ago
Sanam and Zuchobeni got engaged in March 2023 at an intimate ceremony
In August 2023, Zuchobeni celebrated her 25th birthday with Sanam and her close friends
The couple often shares pictures and videos from their exotic vacations and special moments together
Their wedding celebration will be spread over two days, featuring traditional events, in the presence of their close friends and family members in Nagaland
