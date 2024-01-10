Who Is Singer Sanam Puri's Wife-To-Be Zuchobeni Tungoe?

By: Sachin T | January 10, 2024

Singer Sanam Puri is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend, singer-model Zuchobeni Tungoe, in Nagaland on January 11

Zuchobeni Tungoe is also a singer. She is from Kohima, Nagaland

The 25-year-old singer has over 173K followers on her official Instagram account. She regularly shared pictures and videos to give a glimpse of her personal as well as professional life

Zuchobeni has over 101K subscribers on her YouTube channel. However, she is not quite active on the video-sharing platform. The last video she posted on YouTube was nine months ago

Sanam and Zuchobeni got engaged in March 2023 at an intimate ceremony

In August 2023, Zuchobeni celebrated her 25th birthday with Sanam and her close friends

The couple often shares pictures and videos from their exotic vacations and special moments together

Their wedding celebration will be spread over two days, featuring traditional events, in the presence of their close friends and family members in Nagaland

Thanks For Reading!

Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Pashmina Shares Rare & Unseen Photos To Wish 'Duggu Bhaiya'
Find out More