Singer Nikhita Gandhi On Going From Dentistry To Music, Her Journey, And How Kolkata Food Beats Mumbai Anyday

Nikhita Gandhi |

Playback singer Nikhita Gandhi’s most recent project is something that took her back to her roots in Kolkata—a project called Maati, with Warner Music India. She describes it as “a cool, urban Bangla song that I composed with producer Karan Kanchan.” The regional music project saw several artists coming together and performing in different languages.

Known for songs such as Raabta, Ullu Ka Pattha, and Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, her upcoming project is almost complete, with preparations for the music video underway. Another project, which she refers to as bringing an “Indian aesthetic to hip hop,” will be out in 2025. From pursuing dentistry to her association with A.R. Rahman, we recently quizzed her about her journey. Excerpts:

Q. Any memories from La Martiniere For Girls (LMG), Kolkata (your school) that you would like to share?

A. Oh my God. I have too many memories from school. One that comes to mind is how we would crowd around the canteen for that oily chow mein, which was 5 rupees. I remember, whoever paid for it and bought one, by the time they emerged from the crowd and reached outside to eat, everyone else’s hands would already be in it, and it would be gone! So, I think that’s one of the funny LMG things I could think of. There are a million stories that I can share for another time. But yes, my favourite time of my childhood was Kolkata.

Q. Kolkata food (restaurants/street) is better than Mumbai, right?

A. Oh, 100,000 million percent Calcutta! I think every time I go there, I have a little list that I have to fulfill, Bengali khabar, paturi, dhaba food—everything. I think most places have better food than Bombay, to be honest.

Q. How did you switch from dentistry to singing?

A. It was a switch that I didn’t really plan. I think it all started when I had moved to Chennai for college. That’s also where I enrolled in Rahman sir’s school, purely because I wanted music to still be in my life. I never thought I would pursue a career in music. I do remember, though, that during my first year of college, I felt out of place in the new city, especially as the main language spoken was Tamil. It was also a bit of a cultural shock, the way things were in college compared to school.

I remember calling my parents halfway through my first year and saying that I’m going to apply to Berklee. I started pulling out application forms, filling them out, and writing essays. They were supportive and said I should do it, and that it didn’t matter if it was only a year. But then, I felt that I had already started this journey and didn’t want to quit, so I continued. I also enrolled in Rahman sir’s school to have music as an outlet. From that moment on, music just became a bigger and bigger part of my life. So it’s strange—the same place where I felt like a misfit and wanted to run away ended up giving me my career in music. I couldn’t be more grateful for sticking it out and not quitting.

Q. Any chance of seeing you acting anytime soon?

A. I have acted in a few music videos, but I don’t think that really counts. I don’t mind exploring acting; I love the performing arts. I’ve been a dancer since I was a kid, and I think I would love to explore acting, though I haven’t done it seriously yet. I did one audition for a web series where one of the protagonists was a singer. The director wanted me to audition for it, which gave me a feel for what the acting world is like, and I quite enjoyed it. I didn’t get the part because, apparently, I was too young for it.

Q. As a human being who helps out other talents, is there anything that sets A.R. Rahman apart from others?

A. He is just such an inspiring individual, one reason being that he keeps evolving and trying new things. He’s also a little funny, like a child. I think he always puts the artistic journey above anything else, and I think that’s what helps him discover so many new artists and also keeps him evolving as an artist.