 Mirzapur Fame Shriya Pilgaonkar Reminisces About Her Cherished Childhood Diwali Memories
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMirzapur Fame Shriya Pilgaonkar Reminisces About Her Cherished Childhood Diwali Memories

Mirzapur Fame Shriya Pilgaonkar Reminisces About Her Cherished Childhood Diwali Memories

Shriya Pilgaonkar explained that all festivals have become more commercial with the passage of time, become more about buying things.

Kabir Singh BhandariUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
article-image

For actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, recollecting childhood Diwali memories bring back the excitement of Diwali holidays and decluttering the closets, making place for the new.

“I think it's just a time to start afresh and cleanse internally and externally. I really enjoy traditions in Diwali like making rangoli with mom, making kandils at home, visiting my grandparents, my cousins come over on Bhai Dooj, and the Lakshmi Pujan. I think every ritual and tradition has such deep meaning in our Hindu culture that it's always nice for me to touch base with the sanctity of every ritual. And I really enjoy making rangoli especially, no matter how imperfect it is. I think just sharing that tradition with my mother is always very special. And of course dressing up, wearing new clothes, being festive, for those four, five days is also fun,” she told us.

Read Also
FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Shriya Pilgaonkar Says, 'Stress Levels Are Crazy'
article-image

Does she think that Diwali celebrations have changed over the years?

Shriya states that all festivals have become more commercial with the passage of time, become more about buying things. What is important according to her is for any festival, no matter what religion, to adapt with the times and the environmental challenges.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Polls May Not Be Transparent With DGP Rashmi Shukla,' Says State Congress Chief Nana Patole
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Polls May Not Be Transparent With DGP Rashmi Shukla,' Says State Congress Chief Nana Patole
'See Hard Work Not Hygiene': Internet Reacts To Video Of Soan Papdi Preparation That Went Viral This Diwali
'See Hard Work Not Hygiene': Internet Reacts To Video Of Soan Papdi Preparation That Went Viral This Diwali
AP Dhillon Canada Residence Firing: Ontario Police Arrest 25-Year-Old, Second Suspected To Be In India
AP Dhillon Canada Residence Firing: Ontario Police Arrest 25-Year-Old, Second Suspected To Be In India
Delhi Fire Department Reports Receiving 320 Emergency Calls On Diwali Night
Delhi Fire Department Reports Receiving 320 Emergency Calls On Diwali Night
Read Also
Shriya Pilgaonkar on being a star kid: ‘Was not on magazine covers before my films released, have...
article-image

“Growing up, we would burst a lot of crackers. But I think there's a larger awareness that, one needs to be careful and understand the larger implications it has. So yes, I do enjoy phuljharis, but I don't burst crackers. And I think it's also not safe for our stray animals on the street. So I think this would be one change- that there's a larger awareness in people. But at the same time I think that the rituals and traditions and the core of Diwali has remained intact for sure,” she concludes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AP Dhillon Canada Residence Firing: Ontario Police Arrest 25-Year-Old, Second Suspected To Be In...

AP Dhillon Canada Residence Firing: Ontario Police Arrest 25-Year-Old, Second Suspected To Be In...

For The First Time, I Was Trying Something More Mature, Says Vedaa Actor Abhishek Banerjee

For The First Time, I Was Trying Something More Mature, Says Vedaa Actor Abhishek Banerjee

Mirzapur Fame Shriya Pilgaonkar Reminisces About Her Cherished Childhood Diwali Memories

Mirzapur Fame Shriya Pilgaonkar Reminisces About Her Cherished Childhood Diwali Memories

HerStory: Can A Filmmaker’s Art Be Separated From Her Politics?

HerStory: Can A Filmmaker’s Art Be Separated From Her Politics?

From Pranali Rathod To Surbhi Chandna; Inside Television Stars’ Diwali Celebrations

From Pranali Rathod To Surbhi Chandna; Inside Television Stars’ Diwali Celebrations