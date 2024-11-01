Mirzapur Fame Shriya Pilgaonkar Reminisces About Her Cherished Childhood Diwali Memories

For actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, recollecting childhood Diwali memories bring back the excitement of Diwali holidays and decluttering the closets, making place for the new.

“I think it's just a time to start afresh and cleanse internally and externally. I really enjoy traditions in Diwali like making rangoli with mom, making kandils at home, visiting my grandparents, my cousins come over on Bhai Dooj, and the Lakshmi Pujan. I think every ritual and tradition has such deep meaning in our Hindu culture that it's always nice for me to touch base with the sanctity of every ritual. And I really enjoy making rangoli especially, no matter how imperfect it is. I think just sharing that tradition with my mother is always very special. And of course dressing up, wearing new clothes, being festive, for those four, five days is also fun,” she told us.

Does she think that Diwali celebrations have changed over the years?

Shriya states that all festivals have become more commercial with the passage of time, become more about buying things. What is important according to her is for any festival, no matter what religion, to adapt with the times and the environmental challenges.

“Growing up, we would burst a lot of crackers. But I think there's a larger awareness that, one needs to be careful and understand the larger implications it has. So yes, I do enjoy phuljharis, but I don't burst crackers. And I think it's also not safe for our stray animals on the street. So I think this would be one change- that there's a larger awareness in people. But at the same time I think that the rituals and traditions and the core of Diwali has remained intact for sure,” she concludes.