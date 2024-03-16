 Singer Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Paudwal made a mark in Bollywood with her superhit song Tu Mera Hero Hai in the movie Hero.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Famous Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal on Saturday joined the BJP, just hours ahead of the announcement of the dates for the Lok Sabha elections by the Election Commission.

Anuradha Paudwal joined the BJP in presence of party's national general secretary Arun Singh, national media in-charge Anil Baluni and other leaders.

Welcoming the singer into the party fold, Arun Singh said: "Today, the family of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expanded."

With Anuradha Paudwal joining the BJP, the party will be strengthened, Arun Singh said. "Whenever devotional songs are discussed in the country and abroad, there is no big name other than that of Anuradha Paudwal. She has sung devotional numbers for 35 years. Impressed with cultural and spiritual development of the country under PM Modi's leadership, Anuradha Paudwal decided to join the BJP," Arun Singh said.

After joining the party, the singer said, "I am happy that today I am joining the party which has a deep connection with Sanatan. I am fortunate to join the party."

