Sikandar Ka Muqaddar OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar OTT Release Date | Trailer

Sikandar ka Muqaddar is a crime thriller film starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergil, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. The film is set to drop on OTT in November 2024. The film, a gripping story of crime and an obsessive chase, has been directed by Neeraj Pandey.

When and where to watch Sikandar Ka Muqaddar?

The upcoming film is set to stream on November 29, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming platform shared a poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "Teen aaropi, lekin kaun apradhi? Case jald hi khulega. Watch Sikandar ka Muqaddar, out 29 November, only on Netflix!"

Plot

The plot of the film revolves around a police officer who discovers a diamond heist case and embarks on a journey to solve it. However, the situation intensifies when he becomes entangled in a web of lies. The unfolding events are revealed throughout the film.

Cast and production of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

The cast of the film includes Rajiv Mehta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Divya Dutta, Zoya Afroz, and Jimmy Shergill, among others. The film is written and directed by Neeraj Panday and Vipul K Rawal. It is produced by Shital Bhatia and Friday Storytel.