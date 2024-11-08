 Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Reveal Face Of Singer's 8-Month-Old Baby Brother
Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Reveal Face Of Singer's 8-Month-Old Baby Brother

Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh and his wife, Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy in March this year

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 09:27 AM IST
article-image

The parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala have shared a video of their youngest child Shubhdeep. In the video, Shubhdeep appears wearing a turban.

Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh and his wife, Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy in March this year. He was seen feeding milk to the newborn with a spoon. A video uploaded on Instagram showed a team of medical professionals bringing the baby into the world. Balkaur Singh was also seen cutting a cake with a team of doctors in the video.

Earlier, he had announced the arrival of the baby on Instagram. Taking to Instagram and writing in Punjabi, Balkaur Sidhu said: "Thanks to the good wishes of the lakhs and crores of Shubhdeep's followers and fans, Akal Purakh has sent Shubh's little brother to our laps. My wife's health is fine, thanks to the blessings of the Almighty, and we both are beholden to our well-wishers for showering us with their support".

article-image

Moose Wala's real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, which explains the reference to Shubhdeep in the announcement. Sunday's announcement by Balkaur Singh is accompanied by a picture of the proud father with the newborn.

Balkaur Singh, incidentally, broke his silence on his wife Charan Kaur's pregnancy -- she's 58 and got pregnant via the IVF route -- on Facebook just a few days ago. He appealed to the well-wishers of the family to not believe the rumours circulating about the pregnancy.

article-image

He pleaded: "There are so many rumours going around about our family, but they are not to be believed. Whatever news is there, the family will share with you all". The rapper was shot dead by six assailants on May 29, 2022, a day after his security cover was pared down, at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab's Mansa district.

