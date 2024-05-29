Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: Singer's Mother Charan Kaur Says 'Enemy Took My Son & Made It So Dark'

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala passed away on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa, Punjab, after he was shot dead at the age of 28. Today marks his second death anniversary and his mother, Charan Kaur, took to her social media handle to remember his late son.

Charan shared a photo with Sidhu on her Instagram handle and wrote in Punjabi, "Dear son, today 730 days, 17532 hours, 1051902 minutes and 63115200 seconds have passed since you passed ghar di dehleez (threshold of the house)."

Check it out:

"The enemy took my son from my womb and made it so dark that after that I did not even hope for the sun to rise, but my son Guru Maharaj was aware of your thoughts and dreams, so my son, I was blessed with a son again. Son, I and your father, your little brother, will always maintain your presence in this world. Of course, I can't see you physically but I can feel you with my mind's eyes, which I have been doing for these two years. Today is a very difficult day, son," added Charan.

The singer's father, Balkaur Singh, told news agency ANI they would organise an event to honour him today. “There will be a very simple program because there are elections and temperatures are very high. We have told people outside not to come here; only the people of the village and family are coming. Public has been told to not come...Only the religious rituals will be performed,” Singh told.