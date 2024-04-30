Gippy Grewal On Punjabi Musicians Living Under Threat Post Sidhu Moosewala's Death: 'Cheezen Taal Nahi Sakte, But...'

Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal, in a recent interview, opened up about how Punjabi musicians are living under threat after being constantly targeted by criminal gangs.

In context with Imtiaz Ali’s recently released movie Amar Singh Chamkila and Sidhu Moosewala's death, Gippy said that he is not scared, as every profession has pluses and minuses. "You can meet with an accident or anything can happen to anyone in any field,” he added.

Further, he said, "Jo cheezen ho rahi hain aap unhe taal nahin sakte, but you can be cautious. Hum isi cheez ke liye paida huye hain, hum yahi karengi, hum kahin aur bhi chale jate thai to phir wapas aa jate hain. Jahan aapka dil hai, wahi kaam karna chahiye."

Meanwhile, in 2023, Gippy's Canada house was attacked by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for his alleged closeness with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. After which, the singer denied being friends with Salman.

Gippy Grewal had also received an extortion call from gangster Dilpreet Dhahan, who was accused of shooting at Parmish Verma.

On the work front, Gippy is gearing up for the release of Shinda Shinda No Papa, which stars Hina Khan in the lead. The film is slated to release on May 10, 2024.