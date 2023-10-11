Gippy Grewal: 'I Have Seen A Huge Struggling Period In This Professional Journey' |

Gippy Grewal will be seen in Maujaan Hi Maujaan, a Punjabi film directed by Smeep Kang and Nasir Zaman. It is a story of three brothers who are physically challenged. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Gippy talks about his next project, followed by an action venture, how he balances between being an producer-actor and more. Excerpts:

What made you to promote Carry On Jatta rigorously in Mumbai? Is COJ 4 on cards?

Actually, we promoted the third part in a larger way. Also since the first two parts of COJ was watched on OTT that created an awareness. So with our organic promotions by visiting cities and especially promoting our film in Mumbai helped the third part reach a huge audience. I feel creating awareness about the film helped in the success of the film at the box office immensely. Yes, we will bring Carry on Jatta 4 soon.

Regional films have been received well and have made a good stand. Why did you not promote your films earlier?

When someone starts a business he grows slowly and gradually. It takes sometime for anyone to learn about any business. The total gross of any Punjabi films if collected a gross of 12 or 13 crores, we would be happy. We didn't have a good budget earlier. Our films would not get theatres even in the Delhi territories. Mumbai has a national media and now we decided to begin our publicity from the Bollywood hub and the dream city-Mumbai. We are happy to know the mantra of promoting our films. This promotional strategy has benefited our third franchise hugely.

What is Maujaan Hi Maujaan all about?

I play dumb in the film. You may have watched films on deaf, dumb and mute characters earlier, but in this we have highlighted a socially relevant message. We are three brothers, who are physically challenged and so our only sister is not getting a match simply, because people are of the opinion that her family genius may travel into her children and they fear physically challenged kids may be born in their family too. We are trying to translate the feelings of those who are blind, deaf and mute. It is we as common people make these physically challenged beings realise about their drawbacks, they are happy in their own world.

Go on…

For example, if one is visually impaired how does he/she know how it is for people who can see? For him to not be able to visualise is what he feels is common. So, this is a strong message as we people are the ones who make others realise what they don't have. We should just stop judging and making others realise their drawbacks which might bring sadness to them. Yes, we should keep helping all the physically challenged beings though.

Elaborate about your character.

In this my character doesn't hear. When he reacts to certain words and sentences which he hears or whatever he understands creates humour. Maybe, he repeats a different word which has a different meaning, that creates humour in so many scenes. People will enjoy this film as we are coming with humorous punches. Earlier films made on these physically challenged characters were of the criminal genre.

Will you always do comedy genre films only?

My next film is Warning and I am working with a set of different talents. This is part two of the first hit film, Warning. This is an action film. I am playing a negative role which goes parallel. I am doing a negative role for the first time ever.

What has been your learning as a producer and actor?

I have seen a huge struggling period in this professional journey. I have made my way through ups and downs so I always be cautious while producing a film as it’s not an easy job. My production house runs my kitchen. My team also looks up to me for looking after them. I feel working genuinely and working hard has helped me to fulfil all my duties regularly. I feel it’s the blessings of god and I always try to work honestly.

