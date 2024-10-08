Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga Reveals Astrologer Advised Late Sidhu Moosewala To LEAVE India, Opens Up On Singer Dying 8 Days Later

Tajinder Bagga, a popular politician from the BJP has now participated in Bigg Boss 18. The politician has already started making headlines after getting into a verbal spat with Co contestant Rajat Dalal.

Well, in the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Tajinder Bagga was seen making a shocking revelation about the death of late Sidhu Moosewala. Tajinder, speaking about his staunch belief in astrology revealed that he did not earlier believe in the same, however it was Sidhu’s death that made him believe in astrology blindly. He revealed that a close friend of his, who happens to be an astrologer had asked Sidhu to leave the country as soon as possible and had informed him about a looming danger ahead. Sidhu too took the astrologer’s word and was planning to leave India. However, just 8 days after the prediction, the popular singer was killed in a gang war.

Tajinder was asked if Sidhu was informed about his death. Replying to the same, the politician states that astrologers are not allowed to inform anyone about death in any case. However, he did issue a warning to the late singer. Tajinder then reveals that post this incident, he contacted the said astrologer and asked him for advice. He states that it is since then that he blindly follows astrology.

For the uninformed, Sidhu Moosewala was killed in a gang war, post which, Goldy Brar took responsibility of the killing.