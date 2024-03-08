 Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Getting Blacklisted In Casting Circle After He Rejected Brahmastra: 'Badnaam Ho Gaya Tha Main'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSiddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Getting Blacklisted In Casting Circle After He Rejected Brahmastra: 'Badnaam Ho Gaya Tha Main'

Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Getting Blacklisted In Casting Circle After He Rejected Brahmastra: 'Badnaam Ho Gaya Tha Main'

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 08:49 PM IST
article-image

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh, recently revealed that he rejected a role in Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni among others.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Siddhant said one month before Gully Boy, Brahmastra happened. It was one of the characters, but it didn’t have any script or audition. They said that you do martial arts, it was an action fantasy film. Ek ashram hai, usme one of the superhero’s ka kirdar mila tha mujhe. So they said I should do it and it’s a VFX-heavy project and it will take 5 years to make,” recalled Siddhant.

Read Also
'Born This Day': Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrates 5 Years Of Gully Boy
article-image

Further, he added that Brahmastra and the role was of one of the superheroes in the ashram. The actor said that he told director Ayan Mukerji to give him a script so he can understand the role, however, it was not there and it was in very initial stages.

"They said that it is a 3-film lock-in. I was not able to understand what to do and there were long lines of audition for that role.” However, he denied the role.

Read Also
Siddhant Chaturvedi On Being Misunderstood Post Gehraiyaan: A Lot Of People Thought I Was A Cheater...
article-image

Chaturvedi said that the casting circuit had blacklisted him. "Badnaam ho gaya tha main casting circuit mein ki ye select ho ke na bol deta hai. They would think ‘Hai kaun bhai tu? Arrogant hai, cocky hai’…Kuch ye mad belief lagta hai ye. Thankfully that film took a lot of time to make. By then Gully Boy had come. I think that character (in Brahmastra) they edited out. It wasn’t in the film. In a way, whatever happened, happened for good," he concluded.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Getting Blacklisted In Casting Circle After He Rejected Brahmastra:...

Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Getting Blacklisted In Casting Circle After He Rejected Brahmastra:...

Marathi Actress & Sameer Wankhede's Wife Kranti Redkar-Wankhede Gets Death Threats From Pakistan

Marathi Actress & Sameer Wankhede's Wife Kranti Redkar-Wankhede Gets Death Threats From Pakistan

Pradhana Vizha 2024 Celebrates The Best Of Indian Entertainment In Singapore; Kattradhu Kadhal Wins...

Pradhana Vizha 2024 Celebrates The Best Of Indian Entertainment In Singapore; Kattradhu Kadhal Wins...

Parineeti Chopra Is NOT Pregnant, Actress Is 'Enjoying' Her Married Life With Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra Is NOT Pregnant, Actress Is 'Enjoying' Her Married Life With Raghav Chadha

Shilpa Shetty Reveals Men Richer Than Raj Kundra Tried To 'Woo' Her, Reacts To Trolls Claiming She...

Shilpa Shetty Reveals Men Richer Than Raj Kundra Tried To 'Woo' Her, Reacts To Trolls Claiming She...