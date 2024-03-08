Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Getting Blacklisted In Casting Circle After He Rejected Brahmastra: 'Badnaam Ho Gaya Tha Main'

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh, recently revealed that he rejected a role in Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni among others.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Siddhant said one month before Gully Boy, Brahmastra happened. It was one of the characters, but it didn’t have any script or audition. They said that you do martial arts, it was an action fantasy film. Ek ashram hai, usme one of the superhero’s ka kirdar mila tha mujhe. So they said I should do it and it’s a VFX-heavy project and it will take 5 years to make,” recalled Siddhant.

Further, he added that Brahmastra and the role was of one of the superheroes in the ashram. The actor said that he told director Ayan Mukerji to give him a script so he can understand the role, however, it was not there and it was in very initial stages.

"They said that it is a 3-film lock-in. I was not able to understand what to do and there were long lines of audition for that role.” However, he denied the role.

Chaturvedi said that the casting circuit had blacklisted him. "Badnaam ho gaya tha main casting circuit mein ki ye select ho ke na bol deta hai. They would think ‘Hai kaun bhai tu? Arrogant hai, cocky hai’…Kuch ye mad belief lagta hai ye. Thankfully that film took a lot of time to make. By then Gully Boy had come. I think that character (in Brahmastra) they edited out. It wasn’t in the film. In a way, whatever happened, happened for good," he concluded.