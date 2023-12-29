Siddhant Chaturvedi On Being Misunderstood Post Gehraiyaan: A Lot Of People Thought I Was A Cheater And A Toxic Person

By February 2024, it will mark five years since Siddhant Chaturvedi captivated audiences as the affable MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Since then, the actor has garnered significant attention both on social media and through his film projects.

He followed his stellar debut with performances in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gehraiyaan, Phone Booth and the very recent Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

As Imaad Ali, a stand-up comedian who struggles with commitment and intimacy issues, the actor delivered a performance worth cherishing amongst cinephiles.

In a recent interview with India Today, the actor opened up about how he was misunderstood to be a 'cheater and a toxic person', after having played the character of Zain in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. In the film, Zain plays a philandering entrepreneur who two-times between Alisha, played by Deepika Padukone, whom he gets drawn to, while being engaged to her cousin Tia, played by Ananya Panday.

While speaking about what does Siddhant aim at while playing different characters, on-screen, the 30-year old actor reveals, "All I do is develop empathy towards the people I play. I am more empathetic and more open towards them. But I will never try to to take it up seriously, ever. A lot of people thought I was a rapper after ‘Gully Boy,’ and a lot of people thought I was a cheater and a toxic person after 'Gehraiyaan' (laughs). So, no, I don’t take away anything from my characters. I just want to be myself."

ABOUT KHO GAYE HUM KAHAAN

Directed by newcomer Arjun Varain Singh, KGHK is a story about three best friends, who get caught up in their turbulent reliance on the perils of social media, to recognise and gauge their worth. The film also stars Ananya as Ahana Singh and Adarsh Gourav as Neil Pereira.

Streaming on Netflix, the film additionally stars Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh and Rohan Gurbaxani.