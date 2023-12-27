Ananya Panday Drops Unseen BTS Pics From Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Sets

By: Sachin T | December 27, 2023
Actress Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and it has been receiving rave reviews from the audience
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan released on Netflix on December 26, Tuesday, and it has already become one of the most-watched films on the platform
On Wednesday morning, Ananya took to her social media handle to share some unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
"Overwhelmed by all the love for #KhoGayeHumKahan and Ahana ❤️🥺 all your love and kind words mean more to me than you will ever know," she captioned her post
"I’m eternally grateful 🙏🏼 and the boyzzzzzzz Ahana Imaad Neil 4evrr," she wrote
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan tells the tale of three friends struggling to find a stable ground between the facade of social media and the harsh reality of life off-cameras
The film is being hailed as Ananya's most nuanced performances till date
