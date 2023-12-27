Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Jet Off For New Year Vacation

By: Sachin T | December 27, 2023

Bollywood's IT couple, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, has been paining the town red with their love

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The lovebirds were spotted jetting out of Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, just as the New Year is around the corner

Tamannaah and Vijay took off for their New Year vacation to some undisclosed location

The actors were all smiles as the paps inquired about their whereabouts and even wished them a Happy New Year in advance

Tamannaah kept it casual in a black graphic-printed sweatshirt and matching pants, with a comfy pair of sneakers

Vijay pulled off the boy next door look in a casual pant and t-shirt and a light jacket to tackle the early morning chill

The New Year will also mark a year to Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship becoming official, as it was New Year 2023 when their pictures from their Goa vacation had gone viral

