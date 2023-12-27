Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Jet Off For New Year Vacation

By: Sachin T | December 27, 2023
Bollywood's IT couple, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, has been paining the town red with their love
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The lovebirds were spotted jetting out of Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, just as the New Year is around the corner
Tamannaah and Vijay took off for their New Year vacation to some undisclosed location
The actors were all smiles as the paps inquired about their whereabouts and even wished them a Happy New Year in advance
Tamannaah kept it casual in a black graphic-printed sweatshirt and matching pants, with a comfy pair of sneakers
Vijay pulled off the boy next door look in a casual pant and t-shirt and a light jacket to tackle the early morning chill
The New Year will also mark a year to Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship becoming official, as it was New Year 2023 when their pictures from their Goa vacation had gone viral
